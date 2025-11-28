© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Road Stories with Dave Lawrence

Tower of Power's Emilio Castillo - Dave Lawrence Interviews - November 2025

By Dave Lawrence
Published November 28, 2025 at 1:00 PM HST
HPR All Things Considered Hhost Dave Lawrence welcomes back a longtime island favorite, Tower of Power, ahead of shows early next year, Thursday and Friday, Feb. 19 & 20 at the Blue Note Hawaii, with shows at 6:30 & 9 p.m. each night — and then Saturday, Feb. 21 at the MACC.

Horn and storytelling legend Emilio Castillo explains who is in the group as they return to celebrate 57 years of funk and soul, including a fun story of how their current lead vocalist has a connection to the band through his father, dating back decades.

Hear the complete new interview.

Watch a fun interview from 2019 with Emilio & Dave:

Dave Lawrence
Dave Lawrence is the local host of All Things Considered, Road Stories (formerly Off the Road) and Stargazer.
