Tower of Power's Emilio Castillo - Dave Lawrence Interviews - November 2025

HPR All Things Considered Hhost Dave Lawrence welcomes back a longtime island favorite, Tower of Power, ahead of shows early next year, Thursday and Friday, Feb. 19 & 20 at the Blue Note Hawaii, with shows at 6:30 & 9 p.m. each night — and then Saturday, Feb. 21 at the MACC.

Horn and storytelling legend Emilio Castillo explains who is in the group as they return to celebrate 57 years of funk and soul, including a fun story of how their current lead vocalist has a connection to the band through his father, dating back decades.

Michael Joe

Hear the complete new interview.

Watch a fun interview from 2019 with Emilio & Dave: