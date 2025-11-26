Todd Rundgren - Dave Lawrence Interviews

HPR All Things Considered host Dave Lawrence welcomes back rock legend and Garden Island resident Todd Rundgren! Todd is at the Hawaii Theatre tonight, KCC Friday, and Anaina Hou Community Park Saturday.

Today we hear about the shows, his efforts to incorporate the songs people want to hear into these concerts, some classic stories about his producing legacy that connect to Janis Joplin, among others, and much more, in this fun reconnection with a treasured guest!

MORE TODD:

Hear the complete new interview.

Hear Todd interviews from 2012 and 2018.

Watch a Todd interview from 2011: