Pacific News Minute: How Guam is recovering after Typhoon Mawar

Nearly two weeks after Typhoon Mawar tore through Guam, parts of the island were still without power, water and internet.

Many residents were frustrated by the government’s slow response to the crisis.

Authorities say about half of the island remains without water, and about 65% remains without power.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said last week it may take three to four weeks to get power and water services back up for most residents on Guam

The Guardian reported last Wednesday that some residents have resorted to filling containers with rainwater. Others who have had their water restored have opened their homes to friends and relatives to share their supplies.

Cargo ships, including some from Hawaiʻi, have also brought in food and water.

While it’s not clear how much internet service had been restored, most shops remained without connectivity. This has delayed their ability to process credit and debit cards, causing them to resort to cash-only transactions.

President Biden on May 25 approved a disaster declaration for Guam, activating a Federal Emergency Management Agency response.

More than 600 FEMA personnel are working to help residents register for assistance on the island.