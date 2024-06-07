Pacific News Minute: Search ends for landslide victims in Papua New Guinea

The search for landslide victims in Papua New Guinea was scheduled to end this week.

This comes two weeks after part of a mountain collapsed onto a remote village.

It's still unclear how many people died in the disaster in the Enga region, a province in the northern part of Papua New Guinea.

The country is located just north of Australia in the Southwestern Pacific.

Government officials said more than 2,000 people may have perished in the landslide. A United Nations estimate put the death toll at around 670.

A 14-day window provided by local authorities for search and rescue has ended.

That's according to a statement from the International Organization for Migration, a U.N. agency.

The agency said geological experts from New Zealand have recommended that thousands of residents be evacuated from a larger area due to the risk of another landslide.

Reuters reported that hazardous terrain and tribal unrest in the area meant heavy equipment and aid were slow to arrive.

Government officials a week ago ruled out finding survivors under the rubble.

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape last week blamed above-normal rainfall and changes to weather patterns for multiple disasters in the Pacific Island nation this year, including the landslide.