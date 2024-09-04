© 2024 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
To Our Kaua‘i Listeners: HPR-1 (88.9 KIPL) is back on the air! We're happy to be serving you!

Pacific News Minute: Pope Francis embarks on long tour through Asia

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Derrick Malama
Published September 4, 2024 at 7:41 AM HST
Pope Francis is greeted by faithful as he arrives at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption in Jakarta, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. Pope Francis urged Indonesia to live up to its promise of "harmony in diversity" and fight religious intolerance on Wednesday, as he set a rigorous pace for an 11-day, four-nation trip through tropical Southeast Asia and Oceania that will test his stamina and health. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
Gregorio Borgia/AP
/
AP
Pope Francis is greeted by faithful as he arrives at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption in Jakarta, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. Pope Francis urged Indonesia to live up to its promise of "harmony in diversity" and fight religious intolerance on Wednesday, as he set a rigorous pace for an 11-day, four-nation trip through tropical Southeast Asia and Oceania that will test his stamina and health. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Pope Francis is currently on a 12-day Asia-Pacific tour that is expected to highlight environmental threats, emphasize interfaith dialogue and reinforce the importance of Asia for the Catholic church.

The tour is taking the 87-year-old pontiff to four countries — a trip that adds up to more than 20,000 miles by air.

The visit is being seen as a nod to the importance of Asia, one of the few places where the church is growing in terms of baptized members and religious vocations.

Francis’s first stop was Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country. The pope met with Indonesia’s outgoing president, Joko Widodo, and plans to hold a mass for an estimated 80,000 people at a Jakarta stadium.

In Papua New Guinea, Francis will meet missionaries from his native Argentina. The Guardian reported that he will use the stop to address the threat of climate change.

He will then head to East Timor to celebrate mass. However, the visit may force Francis to address the clergy sexual abuse scandal. The Vatican confirmed in 2022 that it had imposed sanctions on a bishop after allegations that he sexually abused young boys during the 1990s.

The pontiff’s last stop will be Singapore, where three-quarters of the population trace their roots to China. Analysts describe the stop as part of the Vatican’s efforts to improve its ties with China, home to an estimated 12 million Catholics.
Tags
Pacific News Minute ReligionPope FrancisIndonesiaPapua New Guinea
Derrick Malama
Derrick Malama is the local anchor of Morning Edition.
See stories by Derrick Malama
Related Stories