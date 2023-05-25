© 2023 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
The Conversation

FEMA worker on Guam shares recovery efforts after Typhoon Mawar

Hawaii Public Radio | By Catherine Cruz
Published May 25, 2023 at 3:16 PM HST
Government officials in Guam have just started to assess the damage from Typhoon Mawar. The wind and rain have subsided enough for crews to see what the storm left in its path. No deaths or serious injuries have been reported.

"There's a lot of vegetative debris all over the road. And in fact, it's blocking a number of roads. I drove as far as I could south yesterday and had to turn around because my compact car couldn't go through some of the deep water," said Federal Emergency Management Agency Region 9 spokesperson Robert Barker.

"I saw a lot of public works folks out there. They were clearing the roads, cutting the trees, clearing the debris. So I sense today it's gonna be a lot better than what it was yesterday," he said on Thursday in Guam.

Barker arrived there on Monday night to help coordinate response efforts.

"We have more than 150 FEMA staff deployed or pre-staged in the Pacific and able to quickly support the territory on local response efforts. We also have 320 personnel supporting across the country. Most of those are based in our D.C. headquarters.

With the exception of humanitarian and cargo flights, there are no flights operating at this time.

The Associated Press reports the Navy has ordered the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier strike group to head to the island to assist in the recovery effort.

This interview aired on The Conversation on May 25, 2023. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. on HPR-1.

Catherine Cruz
Catherine Cruz is the host of The Conversation. Originally from Guam, she spent more than 30 years at KITV, covering beats from government to education. Contact her at ccruz@hawaiipublicradio.org.
