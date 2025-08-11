Hurricane Henriette strengthens but is not forecast to threaten land

Tropical Storm Henriette rapidly strengthened into a hurricane Sunday in the central Pacific Ocean, with further strengthening expected, but it poses no threat to land, the National Hurricane Center said.

Henriette was a Category 1 storm on Monday. Henriette had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, the NHC said, and was about 525 miles north of Honolulu.

It was moving northwest at 18 mph on a course that’s expected to take it well north of the Hawaiian Islands over the next few days. The storm was expected to strengthen through Monday, followed by weakening on Tuesday.

Also in the Pacific, remnants of what once was Tropical Storm Ivo degenerated on Monday, the NHC said. They were about 615 miles west of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula of Mexico, with no threat to land.

No coastal watches or warnings are in effect due to the weather systems.