Kona low douses southern Hawaiʻi Island, but drought persists

The recent Kona low weather system brought some much-needed rainfall to dry parts of the state, but Hawaiʻi and Maui counties remain in drought.

Hydrologist Tina Stall with the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Honolulu said Hawaiʻi Island was "the big winner in terms of rainfall" in this week's storm.

Areas between Hilo and South Point, including Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, got between 4 and 10 inches of rain.

The deluge eased drought in those regions, but didn't resolve it completely.

"It's going to take a lot more than just one event to get rid of all that drought," Stall said.

According to the National Drought Mitigation Center, the entirety of Hawaiʻi Island and Maui Nui are experiencing some level of drought, ranging from abnormally dry conditions to extreme drought — the second highest classification. Parts of Oʻahu are also dry or in moderate drought.

U.S. Drought Monitor / National Drought Mitigation Center National Drought Mitigation Center map of drought in Hawaiʻi as of Jan. 6, 2026.

In total, the state’s ongoing drought is affecting more than 394,000 people, said climatologist Brian Fuchs with the National Drought Mitigation Center.

November marks the start of Hawaiʻi's wet season, but rainfall totals over the last two months have been mostly below average for Hawaiʻi and Maui.

Fuchs said that one heavy rain event typically can't rehydrate the landscape after months of dry conditions.

"The soils can only take in so much water at a time before it turns into runoff," he said.

And while rain from a storm can replenish rivers, streams, and open reservoirs, it won't make it to underground aquifers if it's not getting into the soil.