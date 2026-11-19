More than 400,000 gallons of diesel fuel spilled into the environment from the H-POWER facility on Oʻahu during the first half of the year, sparking environmental concerns and questions about internal and public communications.

At a news conference Thursday, Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced the spill at H-POWER, the waste-to-energy facility owned by the City and County of Honolulu and operated by contractor Reworld (formerly Covanta).

"That is an enormous amount of fuel, and I want everyone to understand that we recognize the seriousness of this incident," he said.

No impact to drinking water reported

In 2021, at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, there was another major spill: about 20,000 gallons of the Navy's jet fuel was released into the environment, contaminating an aquifer and the water supply for thousands of people on Oʻahu.

Officials said the H-POWER release didn't impact the island's freshwater.

"This is not going to impact our Makakilo well, which is over four miles away, so the water is safe to drink," said Honolulu Board of Water Supply Chief Engineer Ernie Lau at the news conference.

Blangiardi added that the water well is at a higher elevation, so the spilled fuel can't reach it.

Mark Ladao / HPR H-POWER is Oʻahu's waste-to-energy facility. (Nov. 19, 2026)



It's not fully known why or how the spill took place, but Reworld said it identified in May an underground fuel line on site with a 2.5-millimeter hole in it. The diesel is used to supplement H-POWER's ability to burn waste.

Cleanup expected to take years

Reworld Regional Chief Operating Officer Vincent Langone said work is ongoing to remediate the situation and prevent future spills.

“Fuel oil recovery, groundwater monitoring and site investigation activities are ongoing. While it's too early to establish a definitive timeline for the completion of our remediation work, this will be a multi-year effort, and we have already taken steps to prevent similar incidents in the future," Langone said at the news conference. "These include improved monitoring of tank and usage levels. We've also started a comprehensive review of all chemical, petroleum and bulk storage processes and associated piping systems."

Officials question delayed notification

Aside from the environmental concerns, a focus of the news conference was on what Blangiardi called internal "breakdowns in communication" between officials and to the public about the situation.

Blangiardi and Lau said that they only found out about the fuel spill on Tuesday — months after Reworld and the state Department of Health knew about it in May, and the Honolulu Department of Environmental Services became aware in September.

Blangiardi was upset that he wasn't told earlier. He apologized to the public, saying he would have brought it to the public's attention earlier if he had known.

"To say that I'm deeply disturbed over this is an understatement," Blangiardi said. "I'm deeply sorry that an incident of this magnitude is being reported the way it's being reported … To me, there's no excuse for that."

When asked why the issue wasn't escalated, Hawaiʻi Director of Health Kenny Fink at the conference said, "When we made our assessment that there was not a risk to drinking water or public health, that was the most important factor. Also, although we received that report, we couldn't verify it with the data we had."

He said the initial notification the state Department of Health received in May was of a 6,500-gallon spill, and only later did it learn that much more diesel had been released.

Roger Babcock, director of the environmental services department, said he should have told the mayor earlier. Reworld representatives at the news conference didn't answer the question.

Blangiardi said an investigation will uncover more details about the spill, including why he and others weren't informed earlier. He said the public will be more informed about the fuel release going forward.

Honolulu City Councilmember Andria Tupola, who represents the area, in a written statement said, "Westside families learned today about a fuel leak roughly 20 times the volume of the 2021 Red Hill spill, six months after it was discovered. That is unacceptable."

She wants accountability for the spill and will be asking for a complete timeline of when the departments knew about it. She also wants independent soil and water testing, and for Reworld to be responsible for cleanup costs.

Rep. Darius Kila, who also represents the area, said in a statement, "How does something of this magnitude go undetected or unaddressed for so long? While we are being reassured that drinking water and the ocean have not been impacted, that does not diminish the severity of what has occurred. This is still our ʻāina, and we have a responsibility to protect it, regardless of how that land is being used."