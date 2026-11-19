By the time humpback whales were federally listed as an endangered species in 1970, commercial whaling had taken a significant toll on their population. By some estimates, just 1,200 humpbacks remained in the North Pacific.

But with additional protections, humpbacks made a remarkable recovery. Scientists estimated that in 2013, the entire North Pacific was home to more than 33,000 humpbacks.

The specific group of humpbacks that breed in Hawaiʻi in the winter — which represent about half of the humpbacks in the North Pacific — seemed to be recovering so well that they were removed from the endangered species list in 2016.

But a growing body of research, including a comprehensive population study of Hawaiian humpback whales from 2002-2023, suggests that there are actually fewer of these whales today than there were in the years prior to delisting.

Learn more about humpback whales on The Conversation Listen • 8:59

A population on the decline

According to the study's lead author Jens Currie, who is also the chief scientist at the Pacific Whale Foundation, the number of humpback whales in Hawaiʻi peaked in the winter of 2008-2009 at just over 15,000 individuals. The latest sample data from the winter of 2022-2023 suggests that just 9,900 whales came to breed in Hawaiʻi.

Pacific Whale Foundation A humpback whale captured mid-breach with its head clear of the water.

The sharpest decline occurred between the winters of 2014-2015 and 2015-2016, which coincided with an extreme marine heat wave in the North Pacific.

That marine heat wave, nicknamed the Blob because it looked like a giant mass of red-hot water on ocean temperature maps, cooked the North Pacific between 2013-2016. Unusually warm ocean temperatures led to a decline in krill populations, which had repercussions all the way up the food chain — including for humpback whales.

Hawaiian humpback whales spend the summer months in the cold waters off the coasts of Alaska and British Columbia, where they filter-feed on abundant krill and some other small fish to build up their blubber reserves before traveling 3,000 miles to Hawaiʻi to breed.

Not only is that journey "exceptionally energetically demanding," according to research wildlife biologist Shannon Barber-Meyer, humpback whales typically don't eat along the way — nor do they eat during the four to six months they spend in Hawaiʻi. Since humpbacks live off their stored body mass during this period, eating enough during the summer months is crucial to their survival.

The population study, of which Barber-Meyer was also a lead author, documented a precipitous drop in the number of whales coming to Hawaiʻi during the heat wave years, with the sharpest decline occurring in the winter of 2015-2016 compared to the prior breeding season.

"We went from 14,700 whales to 11,500," Currie told HPR.

Where did those 3,000 whales go?

During the heat wave years, some of the whales that typically come to Hawaiʻi to breed may have elected to go to different feeding grounds or chosen not to migrate at all. But Barber-Meyer said there are several reasons why that explanation likely doesn't account for the dramatic drop in whale sightings in Hawaiʻi.

The study builds on the findings of a wider sample of humpback whales that documented a 20% decline in the entire North Pacific population between 2012-2021. That study did not find that Hawaiian humpback whales were migrating elsewhere to breed.

Other research documented a rise in entanglements during the heat wave as whales foraged for more limited food resources along the Pacific coastline, and NOAA recorded an unusually high number of dead whales washing up on the coast of Alaska and British Columbia.

Barber-Meyer and Currie's modeling also accounts for temporary immigration of humpback whales, meaning that for the most part, the whales that didn't come to Hawaiʻi in 2015-2016 didn't return to Hawaiʻi during a later season.

"We think that by and large, most of the drop in the numbers really did reflect whale death," Barber-Meyer told HPR.

Why was a struggling population taken off the federal endangered species list?

The decision to delist Hawaiian humpback whales in 2016 — less than a year after the precipitous drop in their numbers — was made before the impact of the marine heat wave was well understood, said Barber-Meyer.

"This underscores that being delisted from the Endangered Species Act does not mean you're out of the woods in terms of recovery. You can still be vulnerable to this global threat of climate change," she said.

As marine heat waves increase in frequency, scientists are apprehensive about what the future holds for humpback whales. The Hawaiian population has yet to fully recover; if another heat wave occurred, they'd already be on the back foot.

"Boy, they're struggling, and we know that from the numbers. …We are at around 5,000 fewer whales than we were during the last heat wave," Currie said.

Everyday photos help researchers track whales

In order to understand how Hawaiʻi's whale population changed over two decades, researchers combed through thousands of pictures of whale sightings in the online database Happywhale. Many of those images came from the public.

Therese Olson / Pacific Whale Foundation Great Whale Count volunteers at Puʻu Olai on Maui.

"If you went to Hawaiʻi, and you brought a decent camera and you took a decent photo of a humpback whale diving, your data point is probably a part of the study," said researcher Ted Cheeseman, who directs Happywhale and authored the North Pacific population study.

Continued community involvement is essential to understanding trends in local whale populations, said Barber-Meyer.

"As a member of the public, your single photo can make a difference in the conservation of whales," she said.

The Pacific Whale Foundation and the Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary lead coordinating whale counts through the winter, and registration opens to the public in December. Find more information here.

