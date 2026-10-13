Voting explainer: 2026 state constitutional amendment ballot questions

Hawaiʻi voters will have the chance to weigh in on two constitutional amendment questions in the November election.

One question asks if the state Senate should have more time to confirm a judicial appointment, and another tackles infrastructure bonds.

A supermajority of the state Legislature voted to place each of these two questions on the ballot. Each amendment must win a majority of the ballots cast to pass. A blank vote will count the same as a "no" vote.

The general election is Nov. 3.

QUESTION 1: Shall the Constitution of the State of Hawaii be amended to allow the Senate more time to consider and act on the appointments of justices and judges, by increasing the timeframe from thirty days to sixty days for appointments made between April 1 and December 31 when the senate is not in regular session or is about to adjourn the regular session?

Vote “yes” on this measure to give senators more time to consider judicial appointments when the Legislature is not in session. Hawaiʻi lawmakers generally meet between January and May. But governors sometimes nominate judges outside those months or late in the session, forcing senators to convene special sessions to consider the appointments. These special sessions cost money. A longer time frame would give senators more flexibility, could reduce the need for special sessions and cut costs.

QUESTION 2: Shall the Hawaii State Constitution be amended to direct the legislature to authorize the counties to issue resilient infrastructure for shelter and equity bonds to fund public improvements in designated districts, repaid solely by future growth in property tax revenues within those districts, not by increasing real property tax rates, where such bonds are excluded from the counties’ debt limit and are subject to accountability and oversight requirements as may be provided by law?

Vote “yes” on this measure to give the counties a new way to pay for sewer, water, drainage and other infrastructure for new homes in a defined district. The counties would have the authority to issue bonds that would be paid off by higher property tax revenue generated by the redeveloped area. Hawaiʻi is one of only two states that doesn’t currently allow this type of public financing for infrastructure. Supporters say the measure, if approved, would help counties cover the high cost of infrastructure needed to build more housing and thus help address Hawaiʻi’s severe housing shortage. Read more here.

