When Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald stepped down from the Hawaiʻi Supreme court in 2025, he hinted at taking a more active role in talking about legal issues of our time.

In October 2026, the retired judge was awarded the Sandra Day O'Connor award, which is the National Judicial College's highest honor.

Recktenwald spoke with HPR alongside former Kansas Chief Justice Lawton Nuss to discuss their goals after retirement.

The two judges, along with Ohio's former Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor, are all members of the Alliance of Former Chief Justices. The trio are now in Hawaiʻi to embark on a three-day tour around Oʻahu to promote the rule of law and the need for judicial independence.

Interview Highlights

On founding the Alliance of Former Chief Justices

MARK RECKTENWALD: By the time we got to the end of my term in September of '25, I'd seen enough things happening that I viewed as significant threats or challenges to the rule of law that I decided I needed to stay involved after I retired. And so I looked out to see if I could find anyone else who felt the same way … And so we organized a group, which became the Alliance of Former Chief Justices. There were about 60 of us, folks from red states and blue states, to speak out in support of the rule of law and bring our own unique perspective to conversations about what the proper role of the courts is, what the rule of law means, what it means for courts to decide based on the facts and the law.

On the need to speak out

LAWTON NUSS: After the new president, President Trump was inaugurated, about three or four months later, I said, "I have seen and heard enough." I don't want my grandkids to come to me 10 years from now and say, "What really happened in this country? You're really in bad shape. You used to be a chief justice of a supreme court. You had the stature to speak out, grandpa. What did you do? What did you say?" And I did not want to say, "Well, I did nothing. I said nothing. I just let it go." I thought I owed it to my fellow Americans to do something.

On reinforcing the rule of law after the 2026 midterm election

RECKTENWALD: I think hopefully it'll be an opportunity for a bit of a reset and on some of these issues that have been particularly problematic … in terms of how the courts operate and in terms especially of how the Justice Department operates. But that remains to be seen. And if the question, some people may say, "Well, is this all over now? Is it, you know, concerns about the rule of law behind us?" I think, unfortunately, they're absolutely not behind us.

NUSS: All of these judges had stood strong and said, "We took an oath to support the Constitution of the United States, and also typically of their own state or territory, and we are not going to be intimidated, or else the system breaks down." And I might end my comment here by quoting my fellow Kansan, President Dwight Eisenhower. In 1958, he signed a proclamation establishing May 1 as the very first Law Day in the United States, and in his proclamation he said, "If civilization is to survive, it must choose the rule of law." And I agree with my fellow Kansan on that.

The three former Chief Justices will be making appearances and presentations at various locations around Oʻahu, including Mililani High School, the University of Hawaiʻi William S. Richardson School of Law and Punahou School.

More information about the tour schedule can be found here.

This story aired on The Conversation on Nov. 23, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m. Jinwook Lee adapted this story for the web.