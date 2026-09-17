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Cesspools on Hawaiʻi Island pose billions of dollars in costs

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published September 17, 2026 at 11:38 AM HST
The Hawaiʻi Cesspool Prioritization Tool is an interactive interface that shows the location of cesspools across the state. Cesspools posing the highest risk to drinking water resources and reef ecosystems are marked in red.
University of Hawai'i Sea Grant College Program
The Hawaiʻi Cesspool Prioritization Tool is an interactive interface that shows the location of cesspools across the state. Cesspools posing the highest risk to drinking water resources and reef ecosystems are marked in red.

As Hawaiʻi County nears the state deadline to eliminate cesspools, the price tag for conversions keeps climbing.

About 49,000 cesspools are scattered around Hawaiʻi Island. An analysis by the state Department of Health found that contamination from cesspools in Keaʻau, Hilo, and Kona may pose a risk to drinking water resources or nearshore coral reefs.

The state Department of Health has mandated that all cesspools be converted to compliant septic systems by 2050. In order to meet that mandate, Hawaiʻi County needs to convert roughly 2,000 cesspools a year.

But the cost of that work is “astronomical,” according to Chris Laude, the acting division chief for Hawaiʻi County Department of Environmental Management.

FILE -- This Jan. 26, 2015 photo provided by the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources shows a partially exposed cinderblock cesspool pit with a lid on a badly eroding shoreline in Punaluʻu, Hawaiʻi.
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The department enlisted the environmental firm Carollo Engineers to assess conversion options for the county. According to the firm’s findings, the price tag to eliminate cesspools could range from $2 to $5 billion.

A higher-cost strategy involves hooking up more households to decentralized sewer systems and new treatment plants, whereas a more affordable route would be to convert each cesspool to an individual wastewater system.

But individual septic systems may not be the best solution for the environment in every location because they might not process wastewater as well as a sewer system.

"The cheapest way seems to be the most attractive. However … you may not get any treatment of the liquid train, so that the net impact on the nearshore waters is not going to be as dramatic of an improvement as you might hope,” Laude said.
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Local News CesspoolsEnvironmentHawaiʻi Island
Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is HPR's Senior Reporter, Climate and Energy and Editor-at-Large. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
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