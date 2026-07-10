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Hawaiʻi approves program to help pay for cesspool conversions

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Savannah Harriman-Pote
Published July 10, 2026 at 10:17 AM HST
FILE -- This Jan. 26, 2015 photo provided by the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources shows a partially exposed cinderblock cesspool pit with a lid on a badly eroding shoreline in Punaluʻu, Hawaiʻi.
Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources
/
AP
A partially exposed cinderblock cesspool pit in Punaluʻu, Hawaiʻi on Jan. 26, 2015.

A new loan program will help homeowners finance cesspool conversions.

House Bill 1618 sets aside two million dollars in Green Fee funds to create the program. It brings the state one step closer to reaching its goal of eliminating 80,000 cesspools by 2050.

Converting a single cesspool typically costs between $25,000 and $50,000, according to Stuart Coleman, executive director of Wastewater Alternatives and Innovations.

Ted Bohlen, also with the company, said most homeowners can't afford to spend tens of thousands of dollars on the conversion. He said the company is working to reduce the cost with new technology.

"We hope we can bring that cost down for the future, but it will still be expensive," he said. "Homeowners will still need help, and this bill is a first step along the way toward giving people some help to make it more affordable."

Gov. Josh Green signed the bill into law on Wednesday. The program will be administered by the Hawaiʻi Green Infrastructure Authority.
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Savannah Harriman-Pote
Savannah Harriman-Pote is HPR's Senior Reporter, Climate and Energy and Editor-at-Large. She is also the lead producer of HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at sharrimanpote@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Savannah Harriman-Pote
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