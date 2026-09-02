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2 hurricanes ahead: Lowell and Karina not expected to cause severe weather for Hawaiʻi

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Derrick Malama,
Jason Ubay
Published September 2, 2026 at 10:57 AM HST
Updated September 2, 2026 at 11:14 AM HST
Hurricanes Lowell Karina and Tropical Storm Marie can be seen in this satellite image of the Pacific Ocean on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026.
NOAA
An infrared satellite image shows Hurricane Lowell to the south-southeast of Hilo on Hawaiʻi Island on Wednesday morning.

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center said Wednesday that Lowell had intensified to a Category 5 hurricane on Wednesday.

At 11 a.m., the storm was about 445 miles south-southeast of Hilo, moving west at 10 mph.

On the current forecast track, Lowell is expected to pass far south of Hawaiʻi Island and not present any threat of severe weather impacts.

Satellite imagery taken on Aug. 26, 2026 shows tropical storms forming in the eastern Pacific.
The Conversation
Tropical disturbances develop in the Pacific — here's what to know
Catherine Cruz

Meanwhile, Hurricane Karina was about 1,400 miles east of Hilo and was moving to the west-northwest at 12 mph.

The recent forecast track said Karina is maintaining a northwest track and is expected to pass far to the northeast of the state and begin to weaken over the next few days.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said both Hurricanes Lowell and Karina are not expected to present any severe weather impacts to the state, and will continue to be monitored closely.
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Derrick Malama
Derrick Malama is the local anchor of Morning Edition.
See stories by Derrick Malama
Jason Ubay
Jason Ubay is the managing editor at Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Send your story ideas to him at jubay@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Jason Ubay
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