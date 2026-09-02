2 hurricanes ahead: Lowell and Karina not expected to cause severe weather for Hawaiʻi

The Central Pacific Hurricane Center said Wednesday that Lowell had intensified to a Category 5 hurricane on Wednesday.

At 11 a.m., the storm was about 445 miles south-southeast of Hilo, moving west at 10 mph.

On the current forecast track, Lowell is expected to pass far south of Hawaiʻi Island and not present any threat of severe weather impacts.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Karina was about 1,400 miles east of Hilo and was moving to the west-northwest at 12 mph.

The recent forecast track said Karina is maintaining a northwest track and is expected to pass far to the northeast of the state and begin to weaken over the next few days.

Hawaiʻi County Civil Defense said both Hurricanes Lowell and Karina are not expected to present any severe weather impacts to the state, and will continue to be monitored closely.

