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Hawaiʻi Supreme Court rules City Council Chair Tommy Waters ineligible to run for 3rd term

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published August 28, 2026 at 12:20 PM HST
Councilmember Tommy Waters is chair of the Honolulu City Council.
Honolulu City Council
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Flickr
Councilmember Tommy Waters is chair of the Honolulu City Council.

Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters has been ruled ineligible to run in this year’s election.

The Hawaiʻi Supreme Court issued the ruling Friday morning, providing clarity to what has been a confusing and frustrating council race for both the candidates and the voters.

Waters argued that his shortened first term allowed him to run for a third term. City law only allows two consecutive terms.

Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters at Zoning & Planning Committee Meeting on May 21, 2026.
The Conversation
Voters and candidates react to Tommy Waters' candidacy disqualification
Kevin Allen, Addis Belay, Mark Ladao

A First Circuit Court first ruled Waters ineligible, but by then ballots with his name were sent to voters in the East Oʻahu area.

He managed to get the second-most votes in the race.

Former Councilmember Trevor Ozawa and fellow candidate Tara Gregory will face off in the race this November.

Read the ruling here:

This is a developing story.

Tags
Local News Tommy WatersHonolulu City Council
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