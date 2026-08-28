Hawaiʻi Supreme Court rules City Council Chair Tommy Waters ineligible to run for 3rd term

Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters has been ruled ineligible to run in this year’s election.

The Hawaiʻi Supreme Court issued the ruling Friday morning, providing clarity to what has been a confusing and frustrating council race for both the candidates and the voters.

Waters argued that his shortened first term allowed him to run for a third term. City law only allows two consecutive terms.

A First Circuit Court first ruled Waters ineligible, but by then ballots with his name were sent to voters in the East Oʻahu area.

He managed to get the second-most votes in the race.

Former Councilmember Trevor Ozawa and fellow candidate Tara Gregory will face off in the race this November.

Read the ruling here:

This is a developing story.