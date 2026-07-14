Helping Hands Hawaiʻi distributes school supplies during annual initiative

Helping Hands Hawaiʻi is distributing school supplies throughout the week as part of its Ready to Learn initiative. Families and students in need can stop by distribution centers across Oʻahu to pick up backpacks filled with things like composition books, crayons and pencil pouches.

The program started over 30 years ago as a way to support local families who might otherwise struggle with the costs of back-to-school season — costs that people often forget to account for, according to Ashley Ono, vice president at Kapolei High School.

And these costs are rising. School supplies for the 2025-2026 academic year cost around 7.3% more than they did the year before, according to the National Education Association. This year, the National Retail Federation reported that 78% of shoppers are anticipating even higher prices.

While rising costs have created some challenges for Ready to Learn, program manager Kristine Garabiles said that the initiative is still dedicated to providing students with school supplies. Even with higher prices, Helping Hands Hawaiʻi is aiming to distribute supplies to at least 3,000 students.

The initiative is sponsored by Honolulu Cookie Company and American Savings Bank. In addition to these companies, private donors generate a significant amount of funding for Ready to Learn. A $50 donation covers one fully-packed backpack, Garabiles said.

She added that the program offers more than just financial support.

Mengshin Lin / AP / AP FILE - A Maui Preparatory Academy student gives a thumbs up on Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, in Lāhainā, Hawaiʻi.

“It’s just extra support — knowing that people in the community care, or that (participants are) supported, or that they’re seen,” she said. “It helps families who are going through challenges or who are struggling. And it also helps the kids feel confident to go to school. I think it’s just one extra boost for them.”

Families who wish to participate in Ready to Learn can apply online or walk-in to a distribution center while supplies last. Keola Lorenzo, who has two school-aged children, praised the initiative for its helpfulness and encouraged families to apply.

“This program is actually a lifesaver,” he said. “It helps people save money, it helps the kids get the supplies they need for their school. I mean, I’ve been here for the past three years. They helped us out all three years.”

There will be four more distribution events this week for participants who haven’t yet picked up a backpack. Locations include Kailua and Waiʻanae high schools, ʻEwa Makai Middle School and the Helping Hands Hawaiʻi Community Clearinghouse. For more information, click here.