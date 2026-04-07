State eyes universal dyslexia-sensitive screenings across Hawaiʻi public schools

Hawaiʻi is the only state that doesn’t have laws that address dyslexia, a condition that impacts 20% of people.

In Hawaiʻi, students from kindergarten to third grade take three literacy screenings each year — at the beginning, middle and end of each school year. But many elementary schools use screenings that give general literacy scores without defining areas of struggle. Because of the broadness of the scores, keiki with learning disabilities like dyslexia often go undetected.

The state Department of Education reports that while a majority of elementary schools have dyslexia-sensitive screenings, less than 20% use the screenings on all students from Kindergarten to 3rd grade.

A bill that would mandate these screenings across the department is moving through the Legislature. According to Lauren Padesky, who is the Department's Learning Support Team administrator, the DOE is already looking to move all elementary schools to universal dyslexia-sensitive screenings by the 2027-2028 school year.

A full text version of this story will be available later today.