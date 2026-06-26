All electric plane takes flight in Hawaiʻi skies

A new type of plane will be seen flying around Hawaiʻi skies in the next few months — but this one runs on batteries, not fuel.

The first operational all-electric cargo plane, powered by BETA Technologies in partnership with Mokulele and Hawaiian Airlines, is being launched on trial routes around the main Hawaiian Islands.

The zero-emission aircraft is said to expedite travel times between the islands for things like shipping produce and goods, emergency healthcare trips, and eventually, commercial passengers.

Louis Saint-Cyr, the president of Mokulele’s parent company Surf Air Mobility, said the demonstration routes will showcase the feasibility, battery life and operational costs of this new type of travel.

Emma Caires / HPR The aircraft will be launched on test flight routes across the main Hawaiian Islands over the next six to eight weeks to demonstrate battery life, operation costs, and energy savings.

“The data generated during these flights will help us build a better infrastructure that's needed to bring this to reality,” Saint-Cyr said. “Lower operation costs can help create more affordable and dependable air service over time, making it easier for people to stay connected to families, health care, education, work and opportunities across the entire state.”

The first model of the plane will fly experimentally for about six to eight weeks before it is certified by the Federal Aviation Administration, which will open the pathway for commercial air travel down the road.

As it currently stands, the aircraft is charged with a portable Mini Cube battery system from BETA Technologies. Technicians said they hope to eventually build permanent charging spots, similar to what is used for electric cars, which will be able to quick-charge the planes and other electric ground support vehicles.

Hawaiian Airlines CEO Diana Birkett Rakow said this is a big step toward the company’s goal of hitting net-zero carbon emissions over the next two decades.

“It's kind of crazy to think what the aviation industry could look like in 96 years from now, or even in five or 10 years from now, given the amount of technology change and innovation that's occurring,” Birkett Rakow said. “And it’s all in service of keeping us safe, keeping us better connected, and doing it in a way that is responsible for the environment and the communities that we serve.”