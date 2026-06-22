State finalizing acquisition of Wahiawā Dam

The state Agribusiness Development Corp. is finalizing the state’s acquisition of the Wahiawā Dam on Oʻahu.

The ADC board recently approved the final terms of an agreement to purchase part of the Wahiawā Irrigation System from Dole Food Company.

The board also agreed to the terms of a separate right-of-entry agreement “for purposes of a construction base yard related to the ongoing modifications” of the dam and its spillway. That will allow for construction to widen the dam’s spillway, which will keep it from overflowing like it nearly did during the Kona low storms in March.

“This final approval marks a historic turning point for resource management in Hawai‘i,” said ADC Board Chair Jayson Watts in a written statement. “By taking ownership of this system, we are directly protecting public safety and securing a critical, dedicated source of agricultural water that the entire island of Oʻahu depends upon.”

But there are still unknowns about how much public money will go into repairing, upgrading and maintaining the dam and irrigation system. That’s led to some lingering concerns.

“It’s a great deal for Dole. Is it a good deal for the state? That’s where my question is,” said outgoing board member Glenn Hong during Thursday’s ADC hearing. “I think we're at the point where we're going to have to spend a lot of money to make it a good deal for the state. There are going to be a huge amount of upgrades … and ongoing maintenance for the system.”

Dole has been punished by the state for not addressing safety deficiencies, but has said it couldn't pay for the repairs. With the acquisition, Hawaiʻi taxpayers will be footing the bill for that work.

But an official at the ADC meeting last week said it's not clear exactly how much taxpayers will be paying for the Wahiawā Dam.

This year's state budget allocates about $58 million for fixes to the dam. In 2023, $26 million to acquire property and dam construction were set aside by the state.

But the ADC said that cost estimates for repairs and maintenance will change as more assessments are done.

In a statement, the agency said, “While substantial investments have been appropriated for the Wahiawā Irrigation System and dam improvements, it remains unclear whether the currently authorized funding is sufficient to fully address all items necessary to bring the facility into long-term regulatory compliance and operational sustainability.”

Another ADC meeting may take place to tie some loose ends in the transaction, which has to be finalized on June 30.