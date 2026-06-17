Chef dads describe their dream meals for Father's Day, including Hawaiʻi's Roy Yamaguchi

Father's Day is just around the bend, and there are decisions to be made. Some dads want to eat out, some want to eat in. Some want a big old meat-and-potatoes meal, some dream of a sushi omakase extravaganza.

But what do the dads who cook and feed people for a living want? The dad chefs and cooks who spend their working hours behind a stove (or a griddle or a hibachi) — what is their dream Father's Day meal?

Three of them — Tom Colicchio, Cesar Zapata, and Roy Yamaguchi — answer here. (Spoiler: All agree that being together is more important than the food.)

Amy Harris / AP Tom Colicchio appears at Bourbon & Beyond in Louisville, Ky., on Sept. 22, 2018.

Barbecue crosses generations

Tom Colicchio, chef and owner of the New York-based Crafted Hospitality, has three kids, ages 14, 15 and 33.

"The teenagers? They're not cooking anything," he says. "But my oldest might — he dabbles in barbecue, so I'd put him to work on smoked short ribs, bone-in, low and slow. I'd be nearby to step in if things went sideways."

Colicchio, a longtime head judge on "Top Chef," envisions the Father's Day meal enjoyed outside at his place on the North Fork of Long Island, New York, surrounded by family.

Go fishing for fresh Father's Day catch

Cesar Zapata, chef and owner of the Vietnamese-Colombian fusion restaurant Phuc Yea in Miami, also has his sights on the outdoors.

"Since (my stepson) Eli loves to fish, we'll probably spend the day out on the water trying to catch our own meal," he says. "Being in Florida, hopefully we'll catch some snapper or grouper, bring it home, clean it together, and roast the whole fish over the grill."

And nobody should worry about impressing the chef. "We spend so much of our lives cooking for others that the meals that mean the most are usually the ones that feel effortless and shared," Zapata says. "I love keeping really fresh fish simple, especially when it's something you caught that same day."

He pictures serving it with a Vietnamese-style salsa verde, grilled asparagus and mushrooms, accompanied by good music and cold drinks.

"For me, Father's Day is less about the 'perfect' meal and more about slowing down, being present, and creating memories together around food and conversation," he says.

Celebrate around the table with a family-style meal

Roy Yamaguchi is on the same page. He's the founder of Roy's Restaurants, a Hawaii fusion restaurant with locations in various cities, and is one of the pioneers of the cooking style Hawaiʻi Regional Cuisine.

"For Father's Day, I don't need a fancy restaurant or an elaborate dinner," he says. "What I really want is to have all of my kids home. My ideal meal would be shabu shabu or chankonabe because they're the kinds of dishes that bring everyone together."

Both shabu shabu and chankonabe are Japanese hot-pot-style meals, where everybody eats from a common pot on the table.

"At the end of the day, Father's Day isn't really about the food," he says. "The meal simply gives us a reason to gather."

Everyone pitches in

At his ideal meal, Yamaguchi says, nobody just sits and waits to be served — everyone cooks, shares, laughs and contributes.

And he does have one request: For someone else to do all the prep work.

"Anyone who has made shabu shabu knows that slicing the vegetables, preparing the sauces, and arranging everything takes time. Having the family take care of that would be the greatest gift," he says.

Then he would sit back, enjoy a simple glass of Japanese shochu over ice, enjoy the conversation and watch everyone have fun around the table.