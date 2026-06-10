FEMA approves $8M for Typhoon Sinlaku recovery efforts in Chuuk

As residents in Chuuk are picking up the pieces after Super Typhoon Sinlaku, the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Monday approved a Compact Disaster Declaration for the Federated States of Micronesia.

FEMA provided $8 million to the U.S. Department of State to coordinate relief and recovery assistance to help the affected areas.

This came two months after the storm devastated the island state, leaving 9 people dead, 13,000 displaced and 7,000 homes destroyed or damaged, according to a report.

The declaration allows the U.S. government to provide disaster relief and recovery assistance under Article X of the Federal Programs and Services Agreement to the Compact of Free Association, a treaty between FSM and the U.S.

Josie Howard, president and CEO of the Hawaii-based nonprofit We Are Oceania, said she was relieved when she heard the news.

“I’m just so grateful that FEMA is able to help,” she said.

Howard was in Chuuk and is no stranger to typhoons. She said there’s still more work that needs to be done, such as restoring key crops and rebuilding homes.

A Chuuk State government official had estimated damages to homes and crops totaling $96 million.

The struggle was getting resources to the outer islands in Chuuk, but the storm had capsized some boats, prolonging the recovery efforts.

“A lot of people on those islands don't work, they don’t have money,” Howard said. “This is why it’s important that FEMA helps, so they're able to build better homes to protect themselves or to better withstand stronger typhoons.”