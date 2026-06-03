FEMA opens in-person recovery centers to help storm-impacted residents

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said they're here to help anyone who experienced damage from the Kona low storms in March.

“June 14 — that is the deadline for folks to submit their applications,” said Eileen Chao, a public affairs specialist with FEMA. “It doesn't have to be complete, we know it could take some time to get paperwork ready. It's more important that you file your application, get it submitted, and then if there's any missing documents, FEMA will be in touch, and then we could follow up on those missing items.”

Chao visited Molokaʻi recently, where the agency is staffing in-person recovery centers over the next two weeks to make sure residents can register easily. Chao said that's especially important for areas where kūpuna or those with connectivity issues may not be able to apply online. FEMA is also available in person at several locations on Hawaiʻi Island, Maui and Oʻahu.

Nearly $10 million has been federally approved for individual assistance programs.

Mark Ladao / HPR Homes at Otake Camp on Oʻahu were pushed off their foundations and swept away by flooding. (March 25, 2026)

“FEMA has received more than 2700 registrations, and that's across the three designated counties — the City and County of Honolulu, County of Maui, and County of Hawaiʻi — and of those, about 950 registrations are from Maui County.”

Chao said FEMA can help in a variety of ways.

“FEMA can provide assistance for temporary housing, for rental assistance repairs to your primary home, personal property losses, medical expenses related to the disaster, childcare, and other needs that are not covered by insurance,” she told HPR.

Once the application is completed, FEMA will call for an inspection.

“They'll come out to those homes and kind of look at and assess those damages, and document those damages, which will help you in your application,” Chao said.

After that, residents should hear back from FEMA within seven to 10 days with a decision letter, according to Chao.

There's also an appeal process so she urged residents to keep the dialogue open even if they're denied, in case their application is missing a document or something needs clarification.

June 14 is also the deadline to apply for U.S. Small Business Administration loans for flood-impacted residents.

“You don't have to be a business owner,” Chao said, adding that it is open for homeowners, renters, and businesses of any size who were affected in one of the three designated counties.

She encouraged everyone who has been affected by the disaster to apply for federal assistance.

“People think that, like, ‘Oh, my house wasn't completely destroyed,’ or ‘The damage isn't too bad, other people need it more than me.’ And to that, I would say, please do just submit your application anyway, and kind of work through the FEMA process and see what aid is available to you,” Chao said. “I think it's really important to share that you applying for aid doesn't take away from anybody else."

You can apply in-person, online, or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. For the SBA loan, you can call SBA’s Customer Service Center hotline at 800-659-2955.

For local recovery center locations, click here. Locations and times are subject to change.