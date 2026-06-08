Advocates say Hawaiian monk seal protection enforcement and education lack amid ongoing harassment case

Hawaiian monk seals have been on the endangered species list for 50 years. But advocates of marine mammals say they need more protection, including enforcement and education.

This comes as Igor Lytvynchuk, a Washington state man who allegedly hurled a coconut-sized rock at an endangered monk seal on Maui, is expected to reappear in Hawai’i's federal court on Tuesday.

Monk seals are protected under the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act. So if Lytvynchuk is convicted, he could face fines up to $70,000 and up to one year in prison for each charge. Hawai‘i state law also makes it a Class C felony for people who intentionally harm or kill monk seals.

But advocates say enforcement of the laws is an issue.

A full text version of this story will be available later today.