© 2026 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Advocates say Hawaiian monk seal protection enforcement and education lack amid ongoing harassment case

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published June 8, 2026 at 10:31 AM HST
A Hawaiian monk seal and her newborn pup are seen on a Waikiki beach in Honolulu on June 29, 2017.
Audrey McAvoy
/
AP
A Hawaiian monk seal and her newborn pup are seen on a Waikiki beach in Honolulu on June 29, 2017.

Hawaiian monk seals have been on the endangered species list for 50 years. But advocates of marine mammals say they need more protection, including enforcement and education.

This comes as Igor Lytvynchuk, a Washington state man who allegedly hurled a coconut-sized rock at an endangered monk seal on Maui, is expected to reappear in Hawai’i's federal court on Tuesday.

Monk seals are protected under the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act. So if Lytvynchuk is convicted, he could face fines up to $70,000 and up to one year in prison for each charge. Hawai‘i state law also makes it a Class C felony for people who intentionally harm or kill monk seals.

But advocates say enforcement of the laws is an issue.

A full text version of this story will be available later today.
Tags
Local News AnimalsTourism
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Cassie Ordonio
Related Stories