Washington tourist barred from beaches after pleading not guilty in Hawaiian monk seal case

A 38-year-old Washington state man pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges of harassing and attempting to harass an endangered Hawaiian monk seal.

Earlier in the month, a video went viral on social media of Igor Lytvynchuk throwing what appeared to be a coconut-sized rock at a male monk seal while it was swimming in waters off of Maui.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Rom Trader ordered for his release pending the criminal case, but banned him from beaches and marine wildlife.

“You're not going to the beach, you hear me,” Trader said.

Lytvynchuk, who was released on a $25,000 unsecured bond, could face fines up to $70,000 under the Endangered Species Act and the Maine Mammal Protection Act. He could also face a fine up to $100,000 under the Criminal Fine Improvements Act.

He declined to comment after the hearing.

Lytvynchuk’s defense attorney previously told media that his client was trying to protect sea turtles from the monk seal. However, locals who caught Lytvynchuk on camera said he touted his wealth and that he could pay the fine.

On Wednesday, the federal courtroom was filled with wildlife advocates, who said they're pleased that Lytvynchuk is being held accountable. After the hearing, some advocates said they wanted to hand flyers of Lytvynchuk’s face out at all Hawai‘i beaches.

Shui Mei Bassette told HPR that there needs to be harsher penalties.

“We are very, very privileged to get to witness these animals, as well as enjoy the ecosystem that they help provide. The fines that the state and the federal or NOAA organization have, they do not typically find to the maximum,” Bassette said. “So if their maximum is already a small amount, then they're finding even smaller amounts, so that the punishment does not typically push people to not do it again. It's almost like they're giving permission.”

Lytvynchuk's trial is set for June 9 at 10 a.m. at the United States District Court for the District of Hawaiʻi.