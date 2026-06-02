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Hōkūleʻa crew delays departure for Tonga due to El Niño

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published June 2, 2026 at 11:23 AM HST
Hōkūleʻa departure
Polynesian Voyaging Society
/
Jonathan "Sav" Salvador
Hōkūleʻa crew delays departure to New Zealand due to weather conditions.

The Polynesian voyaging canoes Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia were supposed to leave New Zealand, or Aotearoa, by this month.

But due to El Niño's intense weather, the nonprofit Polynesian Voyaging Society announced on Sunday that the canoes will depart from Aotearoa in the third week of August, marking another delay in the Moananuiākea voyage.

The canoes have been in Aotearoa since November. The plan was to sail to Tonga around May after waiting out the South Pacific's hurricane season.

The Hōkūleʻa arrived in Papeʻetē on June 28, 2025.
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Now, crew members face another delay in their voyage with El Niño, which can alter trade winds, increase storm instability, create large windless zones in traditional sailing routes, and increase the risk of tropical cyclones in parts of the Pacific Ocean.

PVS CEO and PWO navigator Nainoa Thompson said the nonprofit had to change the sail plan for the safety of the crew members as well as learn to adapt to the changing weather.

“To me, this is not a delay,” Thompson said. “It’s a stepping stone to learning.”

Crew members are continuing to train in winter weather in the Southern Hemisphere to prepare the next generation of voyagers.

Track the voyage:

A collage of photos from the Hōkūleʻa crew during and before the start of the 2025 leg of the Moananuiākea Voyage.
Tracking Hōkūleʻa: Special coverage of the Moananuiākea Voyage

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Local News HōkūleʻaNative HawaiianMoananuiākea
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Cassie Ordonio
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