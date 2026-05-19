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Hōkūleʻa plans to set sail to Japan after 20 years

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Cassie Ordonio
Published May 19, 2026 at 10:38 AM HST
The Hōkūleʻa arrived in Papeʻetē on June 28, 2025.
Jonathan "Sav" Salvador
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Polynesian Voyaging Society
The Hōkūleʻa arrived in Papeʻetē on June 28, 2025.

For the first time in 20 years, Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia will visit Japan.

Polynesians are not known for sailing to Japan, but King David Kalākaua sailed to the island country in 1881.

Hōkūleʻa and Hikianalia are still docked in New Zealand, where the crew has been training and working on the canoes since last fall. The representatives from Japan and the Polynesian Voyaging Society are working on a sail plan for the canoes to land.

The tentative dates for the visits will be from April to September 2027.

A collage of photos from the Hōkūleʻa crew during and before the start of the 2025 leg of the Moananuiākea Voyage.
Tracking Hōkūleʻa: Special coverage of the Moananuiākea Voyage

A full text version of this story will be available later today.
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Local News HōkūleʻaJapanNative HawaiianHistory
Cassie Ordonio
Cassie Ordonio is the culture and arts reporter for Hawaiʻi Public Radio. Contact her at cordonio@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Cassie Ordonio
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