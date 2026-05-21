New Hawaiʻi program trains workers in trauma-informed care

A group of Hawaiʻi state workers are now equipped with the tools to deliver more sensitive care through the state's first trauma-informed certification program.

The state's Office of Wellness and Resilience launched the initiative at the end of last year, which welcomed about 200 state workers to join the first phase. The ongoing program combines online lessons and modules designed by the Department of Human Resources Development with in-person workshops to apply what was learned asynchronously.

The first cohort of about 30 state workers completed the course earlier this month, including state judiciary worker Lisa Lum, who is the special assistant to the administrative director of the courts.

“I think it's a really strong step forward to offer this training and with this leadership, it really sets the stage to be inclusive,” Lum said. “It helps folks understand why it matters and how it might matter to them as individuals, but also as a state worker who serves the people of Hawaiʻi. I think it's really a beautiful thing.”

Leaders said this initiative is a step in addressing last year's State of Well-Being Report, which examined the mental health and well-being of Hawaiʻi’s workforce. A major recommendation from the report was to implement targeted training programs to strengthen support and intervention for state employees.

Program organizers also said they wanted to design the courses to be Hawaiʻi-specific, including cultural ties, history, and lessons on generational trauma.

“Coursework covers the science of trauma and resilience, the principles of trauma-informed care, and the application of those principles in the workplace, and was shaped by Hawaiʻi’s culture, strong sense of place, and the realities of historical and intergenerational trauma,” the OWR stated.

In order to maintain their certification status, state employees are automatically enrolled in the OWR’s Learning and Leadership Collaborative, which gives them access to ongoing training, technical assistance, and leadership development to help them stay on track and continue shaping how they implement their learning into their work.

The online modules are now available for most executive branch workers. Program organizers hope to expand it to all branches of government and eventually to the county level.