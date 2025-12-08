© 2025 Hawaiʻi Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trauma-informed workforce training program hopes to boost education, resilience

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Emma Caires
Published December 8, 2025 at 12:10 PM HST
Tia Hartsock, director of the Office of Wellness and Resilience, at the Hawaiʻi Health Workforce Summit in 2024.
Office of Wellness & Resilience
Tia Hartsock, director of the Office of Wellness and Resilience, at the Hawaiʻi Health Workforce Summit in 2024.

Some state workers are on their way to providing more sensitive care through Hawaiʻi's first trauma-informed care certification program.

The Learning and Leadership Collaborative, under the state’s Office of Wellness and Resilience, is a step toward making Hawaiʻi a trauma-informed state — a goal established by Gov. Josh Green in a 2024 executive order.

It will be available to state workers who want to learn more about how childhood emotions, grief, and other early-life events can show up in adulthood, specifically in the workplace.

Tia Roberts Hartsock, the program’s primary trainer and the OWR director, said that educating more people on the impacts of childhood trauma will boost the state’s overall resilience and wellness.

“We need to be able to engage appropriately, to understand what it means in our lives today, and how it shows up in really great ways and strengths, but also in ways that might not necessarily be helpful,” Hartsock said. “So how do we do that in a way that acknowledges the past, and then also understand it comprehensively and be able to provide the best service we can?”

A memorial near the Lahaina Bypass highway includes photos of victims of the August 2023 wildfire. (Aug. 4, 2025)
Local News
'Invisible battles': 2 years post-fire, Maui survivors struggle with mental health
Catherine Cluett Pactol

The Learning and Leadership Collaborative is an eight-module hybrid program that is half online on the Department of Human Resources Development’s website and half in-person with lectures and workshops hosted by the OWR.

The program is in its soft-launch phase, with roughly 200 state workers enrolled in the first phase. It will officially open to all state workers in January, but Hartsock hopes it will eventually expand to workers at the county and nonprofit level who wish to participate.

She noted that this type of training is heavily shaped by place, culture, and lifestyle, noting that much of the content is Hawaiʻi-specific.

“Specifically with Native Hawaiian culture, we've got so many values that drive the way in which we kind of show up every day as residents here,” Hartsock said. “So this has been really informed by historical trauma, intergenerational trauma, and the epigenetics of trauma, and how they have a really strong place here that we need to acknowledge, to understand, and we need to train on that.”
Tags
Local News Josh GreenMental Health
Emma Caires
Emma Caires is an HPR news producer.
See stories by Emma Caires
Related Stories