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State Human Services Director abruptly steps down

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By HPR News Staff
Published May 20, 2026 at 9:40 AM HST
Updated May 20, 2026 at 10:40 AM HST
Ryan Yamane was a state representative from 2004 to 2023.
Hawaiʻi State Legislature
Ryan Yamane was a state representative from 2004 to 2023.

Former state lawmaker Ryan Yamane abruptly stepped down as director of the state Department of Human Services on Tuesday.

Makana McClellan, Office of the Governor communications director, said, "Director Ryan Yamane has announced his retirement from the Department of Human Services effective immediately. We thank him for his 22-plus years of service to his constituents as a legislator and to our residents who rely on DHS services."

In an email sent to DHS staff, Yamane said, "After much reflection and with heartfelt gratitude, I am writing to formally announce my retirement May 19, 2026. Serving as Director has been one of the greatest honors of my professional career. ... Together, we have worked to support our keiki and the most vulnerable in our community to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those we serve."

Yamane has been DHS director since May 2024. He was previously a state House representative from 2002 to 2023.

Joseph Campos II, the current deputy director of DHS, will serve as acting director.

This is a developing story.

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