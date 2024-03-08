New director for Department of Human Services to start in May

The state Department of Human Services will have a new director in May.

Gov. Josh Green announced that he has selected Ryan Yamane to succeed current Director Cathy Betts.

“I have worked side by side with Ryan for nearly two decades, and I am grateful for his willingness to step up, especially in this critical time where we are supporting the housing and recovery of Maui wildfire survivors, as well as the many people across our state who rely on the department. He will immediately work to care for the people of Hawai‘i through the many programs the Department of Human Services offers,” Green said in a statement.

Mark Ladao / HPR FILE - Department of Human Services Director Cathy Betts talks about recovery efforts at the state Capitol following the Lahaina fire. (Sep. 21, 2023)

Betts is stepping down from her position and will become the new executive director for the Hawai‘i State Bar Association.

She has led DHS since 2020 and has been a state employee for 17 years. She started her tenure with the state Department of the Attorney General and later became the director of the Hawai‘i State Commission on the Status of Women.

Betts served as deputy director for DHS for three years before becoming director.

“I leave this department with a grateful heart and much aloha for our hard-working DHS team. I have learned the true meaning of resilience and grit while leading this department. ... I will continue to advocate for the safety and well-being of children and equity for underrepresented communities and serve as a mentor for others who will be the change agents of tomorrow,” Betts said in a statement.

Yamane currently serves as the deputy director of the state Department of Human Resources Development. Previously, he was a state representative.

His nomination still needs a confirmation by the Senate.

Green's administration will begin its search for Yamane’s successor, who would not start until May at the earliest.