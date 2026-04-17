Ag department criticized over policy to import goods with 'light' pest infestations

Lawmakers are questioning whether the state Department of Agriculture and Biosecurity should still lead Hawaiʻi’s efforts to manage invasive species.

DAB in recent years has been criticized for its handling of pest species, the latest being a policy from 1995 that allows inspectors to “inspect and release” goods with known pests if they have “light insect or disease infestation.”

Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole, who’s been one of the department’s most vocal critics, in an informational briefing this week noted that a DAB policy conflicts with state law that does not allow pest-infested goods to enter Hawaiʻi.

“For the last 31 years, it appears as though (DAB) has been following a policy that's in conflict with the law,” Keohokalole said.

He contemplated whether such decisions should continue to be made by the department.

“The public and the legislature have not had the opportunity to make that decision — the bureaucracy in the department of agriculture has been making it exclusively,” Keohokalole said. “If people look to what has happened in Hawaiʻi from an invasive species standpoint for the last 30 years, I don't think that we can place our faith in the department to continue to make those types of policy calls.”

State lawmakers recently reaffirmed DAB as the leading agency to manage invasive species in Hawaiʻi, and they set aside millions of dollars for that purpose.

But the department has been criticized recently for its slow progress on the front. Some also worry that its focus on preventing and curbing the impact of pests has been clouded to protect agriculture-related operations.

DAB officials did acknowledge that the policy needs to be updated.

Jonathan Ho, the department's plant quarantine manager, in the briefing said, “Now that it's been brought to light, we need to fix it.”

But he said the policy to release goods with “light” infestations is meant for already established and widespread pests.

He warned against the overly strict enforcement of import rules for those species — especially considering how import-dependent the state is.

“If we require everything to be treated or destroyed or refused entry … we are going to be in a world of hurt in the state for things that are already here,” Ho said.