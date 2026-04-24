UH offers free soil testing to flood-impacted farmers

One of the latest University of Hawaiʻi developments may mean more help for farmers across the state recovering back-to-back Kona low storms.

The UH College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resilience, or CTAHR, recently reopened a shuttered soil and plant testing center to help farmers restore their land and address issues concerning fungus and bacteria.

The testing center, known as the Agricultural Diagnostic Service Center , or ADSC, is offering free soil and plant testing to flood-affected farmers until July 21.

CTAHR Dean Parwinder Grewal spoke with HPR about farmers’ ongoing concerns and why reopening the ADSC was a high priority.

The center hopes to expand with heavy metal analysis and water testing. Go to their website to learn more about their free soil and plant testing.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 24, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.