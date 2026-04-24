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UH offers free soil testing to flood-impacted farmers

Hawaiʻi Public Radio | By Maddie Bender
Published April 24, 2026 at 3:23 PM HST
A soil sample being tested at the Agricultural Diagnostic Service Center at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.
University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa
A soil sample being tested at the Agricultural Diagnostic Service Center at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

One of the latest University of Hawaiʻi developments may mean more help for farmers across the state recovering back-to-back Kona low storms.

The UH College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resilience, or CTAHR, recently reopened a shuttered soil and plant testing center to help farmers restore their land and address issues concerning fungus and bacteria.

A layer of mud from recent flooding covers farm land near Otake Camp. (April 1, 2026)
The Conversation
Distributing recovery funds quickly to the most impacted farmers
Catherine Cruz

The testing center, known as the Agricultural Diagnostic Service Center, or ADSC, is offering free soil and plant testing to flood-affected farmers until July 21.

CTAHR Dean Parwinder Grewal spoke with HPR about farmers’ ongoing concerns and why reopening the ADSC was a high priority.

The center hopes to expand with heavy metal analysis and water testing. Go to their website to learn more about their free soil and plant testing.

This story aired on The Conversation on April 24, 2026. The Conversation airs weekdays at 11 a.m.
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Maddie Bender
Maddie Bender is the executive producer of The Conversation. She also provided production assistance on HPR's "This Is Our Hawaiʻi" podcast. Contact her at mbender@hawaiipublicradio.org.
See stories by Maddie Bender
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