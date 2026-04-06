New Oʻahu farm delays blessing after Kona low storms destroyed crops

Farms on Oʻahu's North Shore have seen significant damage after the Kona low storms last month, including a new farm that had its blessing set for March 19.

The Haleʻiwa farm is owned by Pacific Gateway Center, an organization that helps immigrants, refugees, and human trafficking victims connect to resources and job opportunities.

Matt Johnson, PGCʻs executive director, estimates the farm suffered about $100,000 worth of lost crops and road damage. The 80-acre farm had eight farmers who had started planting on their individual plots and were expecting peppers, peanuts, eggplants and other crops to be ready by the blessing.

“The purpose of the blessing was to reflect and have appreciation for all the partnerships and the work that's gone into getting the farm to where it is,” Johnson said.

“It's an opportunity for appreciation and then also to appreciate the farmers themselves who have been through so much in getting to this point.”

Johnson said because the farm is on a slope, the plot saw more damage from rushing water rather than flooding. He said the farmers were already back in the field a few days after the storm passed and are working to replant any lost or diseased crops.

“They are so resilient,” he said. “They’re laughing together and just trying to do the best they can to bounce back.”

Johnson said PGC is setting up a relief fund for its farmers across Kunia and the North Shore, which is now accepting donations . He added that his plan is to supply produce boxes and seeds for local farmers to get back on their feet.

The farm's new blessing is tentatively scheduled for June. Farmers will then start distributing products to local markets, and Johnson hopes to eventually work with the state Department of Education to help with local food sourcing in school meals.