Should tax dollars be used for campaigns? These election reform bills are still alive

Campaign finance has been a topic of interest this legislative session. HPR’s Ashley Mizuo reports on how allegations of an unknown lawmaker accepting $35,000 in a paper bag have impacted the Legislature.

Hawaiʻi Alliance for Progressive Action’s Aria Castillo says that although public interest and awareness in campaign spending have been boosted because of the allegations, it’s not clear if it’s enough to convince lawmakers.

Several clean election measures are still alive this session, like a bill that would ban lawmakers from accepting donations from government contractors and their immediate family members, also known as the contractor loophole.

A full text version of this story will be available later today.

How did we get here? Read past HPR coverage: