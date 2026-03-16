Should tax dollars be used for campaigns? These election reform bills are still alive
Campaign finance has been a topic of interest this legislative session. HPR’s Ashley Mizuo reports on how allegations of an unknown lawmaker accepting $35,000 in a paper bag have impacted the Legislature.
Hawaiʻi Alliance for Progressive Action’s Aria Castillo says that although public interest and awareness in campaign spending have been boosted because of the allegations, it’s not clear if it’s enough to convince lawmakers.
Several clean election measures are still alive this session, like a bill that would ban lawmakers from accepting donations from government contractors and their immediate family members, also known as the contractor loophole.
A full text version of this story will be available later today.
How did we get here? Read past HPR coverage:
- Lt. Gov. Luke’s voluntary audit finds about $7,800 in unreported campaign donations (March 10, 2026)
- Hawaiʻi AG says 'no conflict' in investigation into alleged $35K lawmaker exchange (Feb. 23, 2026)
- Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke says she did not take $35,000 in a paper bag (Feb. 10, 2026)
- $35,000 payment to unknown lawmaker in 2022 looms over state Capitol (Jan. 9, 2026)
- Former Rep. Ty Cullen gets 2 years in a corruption case that highlights Hawaiʻi's cesspool mess (April 2023)
- Former Maui County official sentenced to 10 years for taking $2M in bribes (February 2023)
- Former Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English sentenced to 40 months for taking bribes (July 2022)
- Former lawmakers admit to taking bribes to steer legislation (February 2022)