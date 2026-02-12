Waikīkī's Kūhiō Beach Park set to get $1M facelift

Waikīkī’s Kūhiō Beach Park will see $1 million invested into improving its safety, cleanliness, and long-term stewardship. Hilton Grand Vacations is donating the money to the Waikīkī Business Improvement District as part of its Ka Haku Resort deal, which is expected to open its Hilton club later this year.

Project organizers say Kūhiō Beach is the crown jewel of Hawaiʻi beaches, and they believe it should reflect the culture and pride of the state, while also having the proper facilities to meet the high demand of tourism.

Tommy Waters, Honolulu City Council chair and Waikīkī native, said this private-public partnership reflects the high standards the entire state should be held to.

“As one of Waikīkī's most heavily used and iconic public spaces, I knew Kūhiō Beach Park was the most appropriate and impactful location for reinvestment,” Waters said. “It’s in great need of activation, public safety improvements and consistent maintenance. This donation ensures Kūhiō Beach Park is preserved as a vibrant, accessible public space for generations to come.”

Waters and WBID representatives said they have met with residents to hear their concerns and ensure that beautification efforts do not overshadow what local folks need. They said a major concern from residents is improving safety measures.

The money will go toward installing interactive information kiosks along the walkways to allow beachgoers to ask questions and be given directions. The project’s team also announced new electric street sweepers that will recycle sand from the streets and put it back onto the beaches.

Honolulu City Council A new electric streetsweeper that is part of the $1 million donation from Hilton Grand Vacations to beautify Kūhiō Beach Park.

The money will also be used to install more public bathrooms, picnic benches, signage, and new landscaping, including replacing the existing coconut mounds with turf.

Laura Thielen, director of Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation, said the team has worked with the city’s Division of Urban Forestry to determine how to approach the changes.

“We do want to tilt toward native plants, but we want to make sure that they are appropriate in the environment in which they're being planted, because it doesn't do any good if we plant things that are going to die,” Thielen said.

“The environment is a little harsh, so a lot of urban plantings are a little tougher because they may be located in places where they're surrounded by concrete, they have a high amount of foot traffic, and they're subject to really hot and dry conditions.”