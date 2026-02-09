Oʻahu high school students protest ICE actions

Hundreds of high schoolers across O'ahu gathered after school Friday to protest recent U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement violence.

The student-led gathering gained popularity through social media and resulted in individual protests at Leilehua, Mililani, Castle, Waipahu, Campbell and Kapolei high schools.

Alayna, a junior at Leilehua who helped organize the event, said her school’s administration was supportive of the effort, but asked that it be kept peaceful and be scheduled outside of school hours.

“I am so happy with the turnout — this is honestly way more than we had originally thought would show up,” Alayna said. “I think it’s just really important to build community and get together and do things like this, especially for the greater good.”

The event was originally scheduled as a class walkout, similar to the one hosted on the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa campus last month, but the students pivoted to protesting after school hours to avoid possible backlash and complications.

State Rep. Amy Perruso, who represents the Wahiawā area where Leilehua High School is located, attended the protest and spoke to the participants about the importance of schools being safe havens for students. She said she was proud of the students taking a stand and using their voices.

“I recognize that this takes a lot of courage, and I want to let you know that at the state Capitol, while you guys are doing this work, we're also pushing a package of bills that provide for community safety,” Perruso said. “We're not wondering, ‘what is the right path? Is what's happening on the continent acceptable?’ There’s no question, it's not acceptable, and we won't let it happen here.”

Alayna added that she’s seen many comments on social media that claim high schoolers aren’t old enough to know what they are protesting, but she said she did not let those discourage her.

“We are at a certain maturity where we can form our own opinions and do our own research,” she said. “I think saying that teenagers don't know what they're talking about is really naive and kind of stupid. All these people are here for a reason, and they obviously know why.”