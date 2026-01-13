Local credit union to fund UH esports arena

A new esports arena is coming to the University of Hawaiʻi, and a 10-year partnership with Aloha Pacific Federal Credit Union is helping to make that happen.

The arena is set to open in fall 2027 and will replace the old Student Success Center, previously known as Sinclair Library, on the UH Mānoa campus.

The stadium will be named after the credit union to recognize its financial support over the next decade. The money will go toward scholarships, travel and equipment expenses, and other necessary resources.

Vince Otsuka, APFCU’s President and CEO, said the organization wanted to support an up-and-coming program that doesn’t get as much recognition or support as others.

“We just wanted to help — that was the main reason,” Otsuka said. “UH, when you compare it to other schools, just doesn’t get the funds that other major universities get. So it came down to, ‘How can we make a difference?’ And this was what we chose to do.”

APFCU started contributing $26,000 annually to the esports program just over three years ago. This recent 10-year deal is an additional contribution, and Otsuka asked to keep the donated amount private.

In comparison, Bank of Hawaiʻi secured a 10-year naming rights deal for the Stan Sheriff Center for $5 million in 2020.

“When you look at Stan Sheriff Arena and you see all those banners, we thought, ‘Do we want to be just another banner in the sea of banners, or do we want to kind of be different and go a different direction?’” Otsuka said. “We're not looking for recognition, we wanted to make our contribution and make a difference and not focus on the amount that we're donating. “

The program launched in 2018 and has over 100 students participating. It was named the best collegiate esports program in the country in 2022.