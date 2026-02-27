A bar concept with Prohibition Era roots is trending in Honolulu

The Prohibition era may have been 100 years ago, but it’s inspiring a new trend in Hawaiʻi nightlife. The speakeasy is back — and it’s a concept that’s spreading across Oʻahu.

Some Hawaiʻi bar and restaurant owners have opened new establishments modeled on speakeasies. Those were the secret watering holes popular during the last century when alcohol was outlawed during Prohibition.

For some local business owners, they’re a way to utilize unconventional spaces while still turning a profit.

They use hidden entrances, themed environments and word-of-mouth marketing to attract a mostly local clientele. They say the format can make use of a small or windowless space to appeal to residents who value knowing “locals-only” places.

The recent wave in Honolulu includes such spots as Yours Truly at the AC Hotel downtown. Others include Wild Orange inside Hawaiian Brian’s on Kapiʻolani Avenue and Vintage Books in Kaimukī. And IYKYK — that stands for "if you know, you know" — is tucked behind a bookshelf in the Surfing Pig in Kaimukī.

Jennifer Berndt is the general manager of Vintage Books. She says her bar’s location in a local community means the business needs to build relationships with customers.

To do that, the bar hosts weekly live music, happy hours and Tequila Tuesdays to keep patrons coming back. The business has also had to be more strategic with marketing and partnerships and is active on social media.

Berndt says a lot of people still walk into Vintage Books expecting a bookstore, but she says that’s also the fun part, surprising them. She says that with a speakeasy concept, the best moment is always the big reveal.