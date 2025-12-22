State dark sky committee hopes to flip the switch on Hawaiʻi's light pollution

Pushing to regulate artificial light use is one suggestion in a new report from the state's Dark Night Skies Protection Advisory Committee.

Advocates said many lights are harmful to wildlife, like birds and turtles, who confuse artificial light with the moon or stars, causing them to move inland when they leave their nests. On top of protecting wildlife, the report listed reducing skyglow and glare as another goal, as well as protecting science opportunities that Hawaiʻi offers based on its geographical advantages.

“The preservation of dark skies is not just an environmental concern,” the report stated. “The night sky holds cultural significance for Native Hawaiian traditions, in celestial navigation, stories and world knowledge, and plays a crucial role in supporting Hawaiʻi's globally renowned astronomical research.”

The report listed suggestions, including implementing warm-glow LED lights or shielded lights in spaces like parks, parking lots, and home fixtures, which is said to reduce sky-glow and energy use.

But others were worried that regulating light use will lead to other issues, like creating unsafe environments with inadequate lighting.

Tina Halfpenny, the executive director of Design Lights Consortium, said this issue is a balancing act between realizing the problems that come with the current lighting standards, while also knowing the execution and implementation would be difficult.

“Lighting is one of the technologies that has to take into consideration the place where you're lighting and the people who need it. Nothing else on Earth needs (artificial) lighting other than people,” Halfpenny said.

“Oʻahu is unique because of the sea turtles, sea birds, and native insects and bats — all of these things are being negatively impacted because of how lighting has been installed. But all of these things are fixable.”

Researchers on the report said they are suggesting regulations that are situation-dependent, meaning the standards would not be a “one-size fits all” method. The suggested next steps include tracking low traffic times for areas like parks and beaches to see if timers or dimmed lights would be effective in saving energy.

Committee members say the report is for information and discussion purposes and could be used by state lawmakers to shape future legislation, but no official legislation is being proposed. The committee voted to approve the report, which will be submitted to the state Legislature.