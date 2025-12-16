Updates land at Honolulu airport ahead of peak travel season

A few changes have landed at the Honolulu Airport, including increased transportation, food options, and updates to the airport’s website.

Ed Sniffen, the director of the state Department of Transportation, says the changes are part of a larger effort to make Daniel K. Inouye International Airport feel more like home for residents, or a vacation for visitors.

Tori DeJournett / HPR The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu is Hawaiʻi's main hub for domestic and international travel.

“We want to make sure that we make this place that's going to be the first impression of Hawaiʻi and the last impression that many have of Hawaiʻi as easy and seamless and comfortable as possible,” Sniffen said.

“Travel can be really stressful, so making sure that the amenities are here for them to feel comfortable, to know where they're going, to understand how they can get around, to get home or to their destination safely (is) super important for all of us.”

Sniffen announced four new electric buses that will shuttle travelers between terminals and the rental car facility. Terminal 1 also opened a new coffee shop called Waialua Bar and Café, which will be joined by Alan Wong and Lei Stand next year.

Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke joined Sniffen in updating the public about the Akamai Arrival program — the digitized agriculture declaration form for passengers that is now available on all domestic flights to Hawaiʻi. She said the previous paper form had roughly 50% compliance or completion rate, which has increased to about 80% with the digital version.

“This really showcases how people who come here want to do the responsible thing — they want to ensure that they're following the law and ensure that we protect our islands from invasive species,” Luke said.

Sniffen added that DOT is working to update and modernize the website as well, noting that wait times for TSA checkpoints and parking availability will start to be updated on the airport's website within the next year.