A familiar Waikīkī restaurant name is heading to West Oʻahu

A well-known Waikīkī restaurant is heading to West Oʻahu. Itʻs going to be part of a development on the site of a longtime attraction.

T S Restaurants plans to open a second Oʻahu location for its popular Duke’s restaurant — this one in West Oʻahu.

Duke’s at The Cove will anchor Waianiani at The Cove, an entertainment and cultural venue being developed next door to the Four Seasons Resort Oʻahu at Ko Olina.

It’s being built on the site of the Paradise Cove Luau, which is set to close at the end of the year.

The $137 million Cove project is being developed by a partnership of the James Campbell Company, the Kobayashi Group and BlackSand Capital. Work is set to start in January.

Duke’s at the Cove is one of three restaurants planned as part of the redevelopment. T S Restaurants expects to open Duke’s at The Cove about three years from now and will hire up to 200 people.

T S Restaurants CEO Jackie Reed says the location aligns with the company’s mission, which is to create what she calls timeless memories and friendships with sunsets and aloha.

T S Restaurants owns and operates a total of 13 restaurants in Hawaiʻi and California — including Duke’s and the Hula Grill in Waikīkī and Leilani’s on the Beach on Maui.

Duke’s at the Cove will be the Maui-based company’s second new Hawaiʻi restaurant in more than 15 years, following the planned opening of Duke’s Kona at the Outrigger Kona Resort & Spa mid-next year.

The company lost its flagship location, Kimo’s, in the Lahaina wildfire in 2023. Reed says the company is actively looking to rebuild Kimo’s when they’re able to.