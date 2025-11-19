Look out for Hoʻomaluhia Botanical Garden closures during road repaving

Visitors and locals should be on the lookout for upcoming closures at a popular Windward Oʻahu destination, starting next Monday.

Hoʻomaluhia Botanical Garden will be periodically closed from Nov. 24 to Dec. 19 to have its roads repaved.

The park will still be open to visitors on some days, but certain areas and parking lots will be off limits following this schedule:



Monday, Nov. 24 – Wednesday, Nov. 26: Kahua Nui to Kahua Hau closed

Dec. 1 – 5: Kahua Hau to Kahua Kuou closed

Dec. 8 – 19: Full garden closure, repaving from Kahua Kuou to Luluku Road



City and County of Honolulu Map displaying the phased road closure schedule for Ho‘omaluhia Botanical Garden.

The entire 650-acre garden will be closed from Dec. 8 to 19 to pave the final part of the access road.

Recreational activities like fishing and camping in the gardens have been suspended and will resume in 2026.

Honolulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation said this project could take longer than expected, depending on the weather.

Updates and a full breakdown of what areas will be open can be found on the Hoʻomaluhia Botanical Garden’s website.