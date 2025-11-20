Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra extends Music Director Dane Lam’s contract through 2031

The Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra has extended Music and Artistic Director Dane Lam’s contract for an extra three years through 2031.

This extension ensures he will remain the orchestra’s director through the 2025-2026 season.

Lam began his tenure in 2023 as the orchestra’s first music director. He was hired under the leadership of Dave Moss, who stepped down from his position later on that same year. Lam's contract was originally set to expire in 2028.

Courtesy of the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra's Dane Lam

Lam, who is originally from Brisbane, Australia, said Hawai‘i has become his home.

“We are the orchestra of the Pacific, and the Pacific is going to be the region that shapes the future of the world in this century,” he told HPR.

Lam has an expanded repertoire that bridges classical masterworks, cinematic performances and local collaborations.

He's curated upcoming concerts such as "Lunar New Year 2026: Year of the Horse" and "Beyond the Music: Hōkōleʻa 50." He also conducted HSO’s season premiere, "Strauss & Respighi," alongside a concerto for pipa performed by Wu Man; and "Brahms & Elgar," featuring violinist Jinjoo Cho and the Hawaiʻi premiere of Māori composer Gillian Whitehead's "Tūranganui."

“It really unites cultures,” Lam said.

Lam is in charge of leading a group of up to 80 musicians, combining musical seasons, inviting guests and artists, and auditioning new orchestra members.

Chair of the HSO Board of Directors Paul Kosasa said in a news release that “Dane’s vision, artistry, and commitment to our community have elevated the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra to new heights. His leadership continues to inspire our musicians and audiences alike, and his deep connection to Hawai‘i reflects the very spirit of our orchestra.”

Lam said he and President and CEO Amy Iwano will be pushing for a legislative measure that would recognize HSO as a state orchestra.

Senate Bill 441, which would grant the orchestra $500,000 for the next two years, is technically still alive. The measure, introduced by state Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz, could be taken up in the second half of the Legislature’s biennium, which starts in January.

Some countries, especially in Europe, publicly fund their orchestras. Orchestras in some U.S. states get support from legislatures through tax-related arts funding.

"The United States is really quite unique in that there's very little government support, and never really has been for the arts,” Lam said. “There are some visionary states elsewhere in the country that do support their orchestras directly through state funding. Of course, where I'm from, in Australia, there is state funding where I worked for a long time.”

Lam underscored the importance of donors to keep the orchestra running.

