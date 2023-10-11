Dave Moss, president and CEO of Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra, to step down this year

Dave Moss, who has served as president and CEO of the Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra since March 2020, will be stepping down by the end of this year.

Moss accepted a position elsewhere but has not publicized the position, according to a Monday news release.

Courtesy of Hawaiʻi Symphony Orchestra Dave Moss has lead the orchestra since March 2020.

The orchestraʻs board of directors will immediately start the process for Mossʻ replacement.

The announcement came after HSO kicked off its 2023-2024 musical season and hired its first-ever music director and composer, Dane Lam.

Chair Paul Kosasa said the resignation was unexpected but praised Moss for his work during the height of the pandemic.

“What he did and what he accomplished in giving the orchestra financial stability was, in short, nothing but amazing,” Kosasa said. “It comes as a surprise that his accomplishments are known across the country, and other art organizations are looking for that strong leadership.”

Moss has led the nonprofit since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, facing financial challenges and decreased audience attendance. Ticket sales were as low as $165,000 in 2020 but grew to $1.3 million in 2022.

Kosasa said Moss helped expand their budget through fundraising, creative programming and increased ticket sales. Moss also secured HSOʻs first music director.

Moss previously worked as an executive director at Chicagoʻs Haymarket Opera Company. He was a violist who studied at Juilliard School and performed with diverse artists ranging from Yo-Yo Ma, Itzhak Perlman, Renee Fleming, Kanye West, Jon Baptiste and the Who.

Kosasa hopes the board will find a leader who understands Hawaiiʻi culture and can collaborate with the board, donors and musicians.

Mossʻ last day is Dec. 31.