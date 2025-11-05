Forum lets youth plant seeds in the fight against climate change

The youth-led Climate Future Forum returned to Hawaiʻi for the fourth year, inviting younger generations to work with state lawmakers and environmental specialists to discuss policies and actions surrounding climate change.

Many of the older attendees said this was their first time attending the forum, and that they were inspired by the number of youth who showed up.

Julie Tam, a recent University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa graduate who now works at Hawaiʻi Green Growth, stays vigilant in her work because she knows what she does now is creating ripple effects for the future.

“We are planting the trees whose shade we will never sit under,” Tam said, quoting her mentors who have guided her advocacy work. “Climate change is an intergenerational issue that affects all of us, and it's really reassuring to see that we're all working together on this.”

Hawaiʻi Climate Future Forum The Hawaiʻi Youth Food Council presents during their breakout session at the 2024 Climate Future Forum. (Nov. 1, 2025)

The forum had about 100 attendees registered between the ages of 14 and 26. They were split into subgroups, which included topics like regenerative food systems, climate justice and human rights, and transportation.

Experts in each of the fields, as well as state lawmakers, joined the youth to discuss past policies, what is in the works now, and future goals.

One returning attendee was Punahou junior Tahan, who was a part of the clean energy group. He said cuts to funding at the federal level have caused him to shift his thinking and his proposals ahead of the next legislative session.

“Our strategy this year is to draft bills that don't require any funding from the state, and instead, we aim to close loopholes and systems that already exist. In times of federal crisis for climate funding, that’s when you really need to be looking at how to adapt to the circumstances we’re in.”

Many of the youth believe their age is an advantage, saying they bring a sense of hope, resilience, and passion to the fight.

For Kalani High School senior Mia, she’s trying to get more of her peers involved by finding common ground.

“I’m having conversations on a relational level to see how these policies are going to impact their communities, the people that they love and care about, or even the things that they enjoy doing, whether it's like hiking or surfing, ” Mia said.

“Whether it's calling your congressman, going to a local beach cleanup with your friends, or throwing away a piece of trash you find on the street, I think that every little action can really set that precedent towards a cleaner future.”

