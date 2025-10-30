Climate forum invites Hawaiʻi's young people to influence legislative policy

The Youth Climate Future Forum and Climate Summit are back this Saturday.

Hosted by the Hawaiʻi State Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission, this youth-led event brings together lawmakers, environmental specialists, and climate change experts to advance climate change-focused policies.

The event is also an opportunity for young people in the community to voice their opinions and passions about areas including regenerative food systems, the newly implemented "Green Fee" aimed at tourism, and clean energy systems.

Organizers say the younger generation brings a sense of hope and action to the climate change landscape.

Vivienne Hill, a freshman at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, will be advocating for solutions-based legislation at the forum. She described Hawaiʻi as unique for its community-driven atmosphere, which she said is an advantage when trying to implement change.

“We have our very own specific culture here, like mālama ʻāina and kuleana, and I think that really shapes the way we discuss climate policy and advocate for it,” Hill said. “We understand the importance, very innately, that this is our responsibility to take care of our land and our people.”

Other youth participants described the current presidential administration’s view on climate change to be challenging, as President Trump has referred to climate change as a “hoax” and has announced his intent to withdraw from the Paris Agreement.

Youth leaders, like Punahou junior Tahan, said that doesn't stop them from remaining vigilant on their goals.

“We can complain all we want about the federal cuts, and we should, but at some point, we have to realize that if nothing's going to change for a few years at the federal level, we have to adapt to that and make the best with what we have right now,” he said.

The free event will be held at the state Capitol from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Attendees must register by Oct. 31.