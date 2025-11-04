Public libraries launch statewide food drive amid SNAP changes

Public libraries across the state will double as food donation sites this week as part of Hawaiʻi’s new Kōkua Food Drive, which launched in response to the government shutdown and changes to SNAP benefits.

The drive, led by Lt. Gov. Sylvia Luke, is a partnership between the state and the Hawaiʻi State Public Library system.

Stacey Aldrich, the state librarian, emphasized the vital role of community efforts like these.

“Our vision actually says ‘nourished minds,’ but we also believe you can't have a nourished mind without a nourished body,” Aldrich said. “We share all kinds of things in our library, so sharing food is just another way to support our communities.”

Across the state, 48 of the 51 library branches are participating in the donation drive. Lahaina is closed, and the Kāneʻohe and Wahiawā branches have limited space, making them unable to collect donations.

Aldrich said coordinating each of the libraries across the state was a quick process in response to the SNAP cuts, adding that everyone was eager to get involved in any way they could.

“It actually didn't take as much effort to coordinate, because we are really organized as this system of community hubs everywhere across the state,” she said.

“We all see the need right now in this time of uncertainty and it's something that we, and our librarians, find to be very important, so this was not a challenge for us to get off the ground.”

Each library will accept donations of canned goods and other non-perishable items during its normal operating hours, which are listed here. Luke's office will also be open for donations through Friday, 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Monetary donations are also being accepted for the Hawaiʻi Foodbank, Maui Food Bank, and The Food Basket through the foodbank’s website.

Local food banks and further resources:

Do you rely on SNAP? What are your concerns about the suspension of SNAP benefits due to the federal government shutdown? Share your questions and stories with Hawaiʻi Public Radio by leaving a voicemail at our Talkback Line 808-792-8217 or emailing us at talkback@hawaiipublicradio.org.

