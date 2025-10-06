Kaiser Permanente workers deliver strike notice

Over 2,000 Kaiser Permanente workers are going on a five-day strike.

Unite Here! Local 5 and Hawaii Nurse and Healthcare Professionals (HNHP), who represent the workers, delivered their official 10-day strike notice. It is scheduled to start Oct. 14 at 6:30 a.m. and continue through Oct. 19.

Workers say they need higher wages that match the high cost of living in the state. There are also complaints of unsafe staffing ratios that have threatened workers' and patients’ mental health.

"Hawaii Alliance members continue to face staffing challenges post-COVID that affect patient care and quality outcomes," HNHP President Terilyn Carvalho Luke said in a statement. "Patients are now sicker and require more care, while staffing ratios and workloads have not been adjusted."

The official strike notice states that Kaiser counterparts in the continental U.S. make up to 30% more than those in Hawai'i while doing the same work. It added that the majority of surveyed workers have thought about leaving the state because of the high cost of living.

"HNHP members are speaking out on behalf of our patients that Kaiser needs to commit to safe patient staffing ratios and a fair contract that focuses on best working conditions, wages and benefits to attract and retain the best healthcare workers at Kaiser," Carvalho Luke said.

Contracts for over 50,000 workers expired this week and the unions said the majority of them have given their 10-day strike notices.

Kaiser Permanente unions across the U.S. West Coast also issued similar strike notices this past Friday, bringing the number of workers going on strike to tens of thousands.