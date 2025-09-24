Over 2,000 local Kaiser Permanente employees could join national strike

Over 2,000 Kaiser Permanente union employees in Hawaiʻi have authorized a strike as their contract ends — joining tens of thousands of employees across the U.S. doing the same.

The workers are represented by Unite Here! Local 5 and Hawaii Nurses and Healthcare Professionals. The Local 5 workers authorized a strike with a 97% vote in favor, while HNHP members from three bargaining units authorized it with an 89% vote.

A strike can occur after Wednesday, when the workers’ contracts end. Union members are demanding improved staffing and better wages.

Haʻaheo Miller, who has been a cashier clerk at Kaiser for eight years, said she's already had to move away from Hawaiʻi once because of its high cost of living.

“We're fighting for better wages. We're fighting for better staffing, and we just want to make sure that we can afford to stay here in Hawaiʻi, because right now a lot of us are getting priced out and I really don't want to have to relocate back to the mainland. It wasn't fun the first time around and I don't believe it's going to be fun if I'm forced to go back,” she said.

Miller, a Native Hawaiian, said others at Kaiser constantly have to think about whether they can afford to continue living in Hawaiʻi. She said some departments have shrunk by half, often due to pay-related reasons.

She added that many local Kaiser employees feel forgotten compared to their counterparts in other states.

Local 5 said in a news release that the Hawaiʻi employees are “paid up to 30% less than their counterparts on the continent and do not receive the same benefits.” Workers under Local 5 include hospital aides, medical assistants, pharmacy techs, housekeeping staff and others.

Overall, Local 5 represents 1,900 Kaiser Permanente employees in Hawaiʻi, while HNHP represents 1,200.

About 46,000 unionized Kaiser Permanente workers across the U.S. have authorized their own strikes.